Witnesses sought following collision involving car and cyclist in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a cyclist which happened outside Morrisons petrol station, Dellers Wharf, Taunton at about 4pm on Friday 7 May.
Following the collision the driver got out of the car, thought to be an Audi, and assaulted the cyclist by shaking him.
The cyclist was uninjured but his bike was damaged in the collision.
Police are keen to identify the driver.
If you saw what happened, or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 5221099555.
