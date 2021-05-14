Woman arrested as murder investigation launched in Somerset

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Somerset.

At 4.45am this morning (Friday 14 May) we attended a property in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil, following a report of an injured man.

The man was taken by paramedics to Yeovil District Hospital where he has since sadly died.

A woman has been detained and is in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts go out to them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“A cordon remains in place and local residents can expect an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out further enquiries.

“Anyone with concerns can speak with officers who will be conducting additional patrols or they can contact the local team via our website.”

If anyone has information about what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to the police, please call us on 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221105035.