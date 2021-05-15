Woman charged with murder

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Somerset yesterday (Friday, 14 May).

Hayley Keating has been charged with the murder of 45-year-old Matthew Wormleighton who died following an incident at a property on Forts Orchard in Chilthorne Domer, near Yeovil,

A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound.

Keating, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 May).