Appeal to find driver who failed to stop after collision with dog

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a driver failed to stop following their vehicle colliding with a dog in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol.

The incident happened at about 11am on Monday 26 April in Bishport Avenue. The vehicle involved has been described as small and blue.

The dog, a white and brown Jack Russell, sadly died at the scene.

House-to-house enquiries were carried out and the dog’s owners soon found and notified of the sad news.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam that could assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221089375.