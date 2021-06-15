Appeal after tools stolen from building site – Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a building site in Bath.
A large number of tools belonging to multiple victims were stolen from the site on Lower Bristol Road some time between 4.30pm on 11 May and 7am on 12 May.
As part of our inquiry forensic examinations of a number of items found at the scene are being carried out.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who’s been offered or seen any of the tools for sale in suspicious circumstances, as well as anyone with any other information about the burglary.
Among the items stolen were:
- Two Unipart three way palm lasers
- Makita 110 angle grinder
- Makita impact driver
- Makita day wall gun
- Matika 5 AMP drill battery
- Dewalt self-level laser
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221103059.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.