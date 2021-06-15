Appeal after tools stolen from building site – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a building site in Bath.

A large number of tools belonging to multiple victims were stolen from the site on Lower Bristol Road some time between 4.30pm on 11 May and 7am on 12 May.

As part of our inquiry forensic examinations of a number of items found at the scene are being carried out.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who’s been offered or seen any of the tools for sale in suspicious circumstances, as well as anyone with any other information about the burglary.

Among the items stolen were: