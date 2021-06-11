Appeal for information: Burglary in Chew Stoke

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in Chew Stoke which occurred overnight between Monday 31 May and Tuesday 1 June.

Unknown offenders forced entry to a secure garage on School Lane and stole four bikes, (pictured) – An Orbea Vibe ladies e-bike; an Orbea Rise men’s e-bike; a Canyon Spectral ON men’s e-bike and a Santa Cruz Tallboy men’s mountain bike.

Police believe this burglary may be linked to similar recent incidents in the area and would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference 5221120691.

For further advice on protecting your home and property from thieves, visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/