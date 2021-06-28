Bristol riot detectives arrest man for multiple offences
Another arrest has been made as part of our investigation into the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of riot, assault of an emergency worker, assault and criminal damage.
He has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
To date, 68 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.
There are still images of 30 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.