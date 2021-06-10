Can you help us find wanted man Benjamin Rankin?

Have you seen wanted man Benjamin Rankin?

He failed to turn up at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 28 May after being charged with riot and arson.

A court warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

The charges relate to the violence which broke out in the vicinity of Bridewell Police Station in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March 2021.

Rankin, 40, is white, about 6ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.

He has links to Bristol city centre as well as the Bedminster and St Werburghs areas and Weston-super-Mare.