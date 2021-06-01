CCTV image released as part of Bristol restaurant burglary investigation

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a person we want to identify in connection with a burglary at a restaurant in Wellington Hill West, Bristol, in which two charity boxes containing money were stolen.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.15am on Thursday 29 April.

It’s believed the offenders were on bicycles and were all wearing dark clothing.

If you can help identify the person in this image, or have any information which can assist us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221092065.