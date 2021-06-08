CCTV images released following theft from leisure club in Long Ashton

We’re issuing CCTV images of a man we want to speak to about a theft from a leisure club in Long Ashton.

The victim was at the club, in Ashton Road, when his bank cards, driving licence and Rolex watch were stolen from a changing room. The incident happened sometime between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday 25 April.

The card was then fraudulently used at stores in Bedminster, Bristol.

The man in the images is described as white, bald, about 6ft, and of large build.

If you know who this man is, or have information which could assist our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221088773.