E-fit released in connection with rape investigation in Bristol

We’re issuing an E-fit of a man we’d like to identify in connection with an investigation into an offence of rape which happened in Bristol in 2019.

The incident happened in the Telephone Avenue area on 25 October 2019 against a woman who was 18 at the time. It was reported to police in October 2020 through an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA).

Det Insp Pat Carlyle said: “Specially trained officers have been liaising with the victim and a full statement has been taken from her. She’s continuing to receive any support she needs.

“We’re now in a position to release an E-fit image of a man we want to identify in connection with this offence. He’s described as black, under 6ft tall, of stocky or muscular build.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or has information which could assist our investigation. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220223790.”