Images of fifteen people released as investigation into Bristol riot continues

We’re releasing images of nine more people we’d like to talk to about the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

The images have been added to our online gallery.

We’ve also added new images of six people who already feature on our gallery.

To date, 56 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, nine of which have appeared in court charged with various offences.

Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: “Two and half months after some of the worst violence we’ve seen in Bristol for some years we continue to invest significant resources into bringing people to justice.

“We believe all the people who feature on our gallery have information which could help our inquiry and I urge them, as well as anyone who knows them, to get in touch with us.

“The Major Crime Investigation Team continue to leave no stone unturned and they won’t stop until all possible lines of enquiry to identify those involved have been exhausted.”