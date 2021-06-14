Have you seen these items of jewellery?

We’re asking people to keep an eye out and contact us if they see these items of jewellery.

A ring, pair of earrings and a pendant with emerald and diamonds have been reported stolen.

They are believed to have been taken during a burglary in the Redfield area of Bristol at some point over the past three months or so.

Anyone who has seen the items or is able to assist our investigation is asked to contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221120587.