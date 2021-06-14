Have you seen these items of jewellery?
We’re asking people to keep an eye out and contact us if they see these items of jewellery.
A ring, pair of earrings and a pendant with emerald and diamonds have been reported stolen.
They are believed to have been taken during a burglary in the Redfield area of Bristol at some point over the past three months or so.
Anyone who has seen the items or is able to assist our investigation is asked to contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221120587.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.