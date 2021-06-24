Incidents before football match in Bristol under investigation

We are currently investigating two incidents that happened ahead of the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final between Hartlepool United and Torquay United in Bristol on Sunday 20 June.

We’re releasing photos of two males we wish to identify to assist with our enquiries in relation to a suspected assault on an emergency worker and a separate public order incident.

We believe both incidents happened at about 12.40pm in the Ashton Road area as supporters gathered in the street.

Person FB1

We wish to identify Person FB1 in connection with a flare being thrown that struck a mounted officer. The officer on the horse received minor facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The horse was fortunately unharmed.

Person FB2

Officers also want to speak to Person FB2 in relation to another incident whereby a police horse was physically struck. Thankfully the horse again sustained no injury.

Force Football Officer PC Mark Neal said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises either of these individuals as we hope they can assist us with our enquiries.

“Both of the males were among groups of Hartlepool supporters at the time and therefore we’re working with the football club and Cleveland Police.

“Four fans were also ejected from the stadium during the match and enquiries into those incidents are continuing to take place.

“While it was disappointing to see supporters ignore instructions not to go on the pitch at the end of the game, we’re grateful to the majority of fans who were well-behaved and engaged with police both before and after the match.”

Anyone who can help us with our enquiries is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give reference number 5221134549, or report it online.