Man banned from Bristol city centre

A man has been banned from entering Bristol city centre after being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Junior Miller, known as Errol Miller, would be committing a criminal offence if he enters the area highlighted on the map (pictured below) or if he enters any retail/business premises from which he has been banned by the business owner/ management company following the order granted by magistrates.

The CBO, which lasts three years, was sought by neighbourhood officers in an effort to prevent Miller from shoplifting.

The 41-year-old, of Langton Way, Bristol, has convictions for 48 theft related offences.

PC Jack Wall, neighbourhood manager for the Broadmead and Cabot Circus areas, said: “Errol Miller is what I would describe as a professional shoplifter.

“He targets high end retailers simply to fund a lavish lifestyle. He doesn’t have a job but yet his wardrobes are lined with designer clothing which are each often worth several hundred pounds.

“He is well known to retailers throughout the city and has been banned many times over from entering their premises as well as The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

“Yet he continues to target shops at every opportunity, even stealing high value clothing from one Broadmead shop the first day lockdown measures were eased in December.

“When challenged by shop security, he’s also been known to act aggressively causing them to fear for their safety.

“At a time when shops have been hit hard by the pandemic I hope the CBO now in place will at least ensure they do not lose any more revenue through Miller’s shameless actions.”