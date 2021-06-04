Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being attacked

Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team last night charged a man with murder.

Steven Paul Craig, 57, of Brailsford Crescent, York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk.

The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service South West’s Complex Casework Unit.

Jacqueline was 62-years-old when she died in August 2019, 21 years after being set on fire in Weston-super-Mare.

Craig was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).