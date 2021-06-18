Man comes forward after appeal over incident on 48 bus – Bristol

A man has come forward following our appeal after a teenage girl reported being inappropriately touched on a bus.

It happened between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday 1 May on the number 48 bus. The bus was travelling out of Bristol along Fishponds Road when the man sitting beside the 17-year-old girl started to touch her.

A man has been interviewed by police and the investigation continues. We’d still like to hear from you if you were on the bus at the time and have not yet come forward. Please call 101 quoting reference 5221094129.

We’d like to thank everyone who has already contacted us or shared our appeal.