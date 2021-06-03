Man jailed after stabbing taxi driver

A man from Hartcliffe has been jailed after admitting to stabbing a taxi driver in an unprovoked attack in Bristol last year.

Daniel Armstrong-Eccles received an 11-and-a-half-year sentence at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 2 June) for the incident that happened on Saturday 31 October.

He was heard that evening to say he wanted to stab someone before a friend called a taxi for him.

When it arrived in Randolf Road, Hartcliffe, the driver asked for payment upfront at which point he was attacked by Armstrong-Eccles. He sustained a number of knife wounds, while Armstrong-Eccles made off with a quantity of cash.

A search of the area was conducted by officers, with assistance from the police helicopter, and the 25-year-old was arrested that same evening.

The driver – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital for treatment.

Armstrong-Eccles, of Woodmead Gardens, was charged with robbery, wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place and received a custodial sentence of six years and six months plus five years on extended licence.

Officer in the case PC Marcie Penson said: “This was a despicable pre-meditated attack on a family man who was just doing his job.

“The victim endured this horrific assault and has a reminder every time he looks in the mirror.

“Thankfully the streets of Bristol are safer without Armstrong-Eccles on them.”