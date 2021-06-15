Teenager assaulted at play park in Martock

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted while at a play park in Martock.

The victim was at the park, in Bracey Road, at about 7pm on Thursday 10 June, when he was harassed and pushed and kicked by a group of other teenagers. The offenders then attempted to steal his bike.

He suffered bruised ribs and a broken arm as a result, which required hospital treatment.

We believe there were four male offenders, aged between 12 and 15 years old, who were riding bikes.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or has information about who was involved.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221129346.