Three men arrested as Bristol riot investigation continues
Three more men have been arrested in connection with the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.
The latest arrests are:
- A 37-year-old arrested on suspicion of riot and possession of Class A drugs
- A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder
- A 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder
All three have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.
To date, 62 people have now been arrested while a 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.