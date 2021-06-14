Skip to content

Three men arrested as Bristol riot investigation continues

Posted at 15:09 on 14th June 2021 in Arrests

Three more men have been arrested in connection with the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

The latest arrests are:

  • A 37-year-old arrested on suspicion of riot and possession of Class A drugs
  • A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder
  • A 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

All three have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

To date, 62 people have now been arrested while a 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.