Three men arrested as Bristol riot investigation continues

Three more men have been arrested in connection with the riot in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

The latest arrests are:

A 37-year-old arrested on suspicion of riot and possession of Class A drugs

A 25-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

A 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

All three have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

To date, 62 people have now been arrested while a 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview.