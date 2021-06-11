Three more arrests made in connection with Bristol riot investigation

Three more arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation into the riot in the vicinity of Bridewell police station in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

The latest arrests are:

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of riot

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

All three have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.