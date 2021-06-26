Two lanes reopen after fatal collision – M5

Two lanes have reopened on the M5 southbound between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton following a fatal collision at about 4am today, Saturday 26 June.

Lane one remains closed pending recovery of the vehicle and repairs to the safety barrier.

The collision involved one vehicle, a black Audi, and sadly the passenger died at the scene.

The driver was arrested and received hospital treatment for injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

If you were travelling along that stretch of the M5 and witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 ref 5221142767.

Please follow @HighwaysSWEST for travel updates.