Wanted appeal to find Lee Prouse

We are asking for the public to call us if the see Lee Prouse who is wanted in connection with an assault and public order incident.

He’s 32 years old and is from the Wellington area. He is believed to have links with Barnstaple and Taunton too.

Prouse is described as white, male, about 5ft 10ins and of a large build. He has a tattoo on the right-hand side of his neck.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but call 999 and give reference number 5221071944. If you know of his potential whereabouts, please call 101 and use the same reference number.