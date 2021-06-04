Witness appeal after altercation between drivers
We’re appealing for anyone who saw a confrontation between two motorists in West Wick to get in touch.
At approximately 4.50pm on Saturday 22 May, we received reports that the male drivers of a White Volkswagen Golf and a grey Audi had become involved in a physical altercation following a low-speed collision in the Wolvershill Road area.
The Audi driver was reported to have grabbed the throat of the other male.
A 35-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.
Enquiries continue and we’d ask any witnesses who saw what happened to contact us online or call 101 giving reference number 5221112552.