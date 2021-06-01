Witness appeal after driver’s U-turn on M5 at Bridgwater junction

We’re asking any motorists that saw a driver do a U-turn on the hard shoulder of the M5 in Somerset to get in touch.

An off-duty officer reported seeing a black Honda Civic at about 7.30pm attempt to join the northbound carriageway at junction 24 (Bridgwater South) on Sunday 23 May.

Traffic was building on the main carriageway due to a collision and the Civic driver was seen to perform a U-turn and drive back up the sliproad in the wrong direction.

We’re keen to hear from any other witnesses, or motorists with dashcam, to assist our enquiries. Please call 101 or contact us online, giving reference number 5221115857.