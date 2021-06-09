Witness appeal after man assaulted in Southville

Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

Posted at 17:21 on 9th June 2021 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses after a 50-year-old man was punched in the head during an unprovoked assault in Bristol. 

The victim was walking along Morley Road in Southville at about 9.45pm on Monday 31 May (Bank Holiday), when he was approached by a man riding a scooter. 

The offender spoke briefly to the victim before punching him in the head, causing minor injuries.

He’s described as white, in his late teens, with ginger hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jogging bottoms, and was riding a red electric scooter.

If you saw this incident, or have any information about the offender, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221120437.