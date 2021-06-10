Witness appeal: Assault on Mina Road, Bristol

We’re seeking witnesses and information following an assault on Mina Road, Bristol at about 2am on Saturday 5 June.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached from behind by a man and stabbed in the hand with a small flick knife.

He sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a black male, dressed in black and approximately 5ft 8in tall.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. Did you see anything? If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference 5221124151.