Witness appeal: Assault on Mina Road, Bristol
We’re seeking witnesses and information following an assault on Mina Road, Bristol at about 2am on Saturday 5 June.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached from behind by a man and stabbed in the hand with a small flick knife.
He sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.
The offender is described as a black male, dressed in black and approximately 5ft 8in tall.
Police believe this is an isolated incident. Did you see anything? If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference 5221124151.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221124151
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.