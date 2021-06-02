Witness appeal following fatal collision in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a two-vehicle collision in Weston-super-Mare in which a person sadly died.

The collision, between a car and a motorcycle, happened at about 6.25pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 June) on Hildesheim Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the location but the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

If you saw this collision, or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221121013.

You can supply Dash Cam footage via our website.