Witness appeal following public order incident at College Green, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a public order incident on College Green, Bristol at around 8.20pm yesterday evening (Saturday 12 June).

Police and ambulance attended the location in response to reports that a male had been injured following a fight between a number of individuals.

The injured male was treated by paramedics at the scene and did not attend hospital.

After making an arrest in connection with the incident, officers were threatened by people at the scene and one officer was assaulted.

Two boys in their late teens were arrested for public order offences. An 18-year-old woman was also arrested for a public order offence and assaulting an emergency worker. They remain in police custody at the time of writing.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened. If you can help, please contact 101 quoting reference 5221130999.