Witness appeal following robbery in Millennium Square, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a robbery that took place in Millennium Square, Bristol at around 8.40pm on Saturday 17 April.

The victim, a boy in his late teens, was approached by a group of around ten youths behind Lloyds Amphitheatre.

He was struck over the head by one of the offenders and his wallet was stolen. There were no serious injuries.

The offenders are described as black males, wearing dark clothing and puffa jackets.

Did you see what happened? If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221082305.