Witness appeal following robbery in Millennium Square, Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses to a robbery that took place in Millennium Square, Bristol at around 8.40pm on Saturday 17 April.
The victim, a boy in his late teens, was approached by a group of around ten youths behind Lloyds Amphitheatre.
He was struck over the head by one of the offenders and his wallet was stolen. There were no serious injuries.
The offenders are described as black males, wearing dark clothing and puffa jackets.
Did you see what happened? If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221082305.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.