Witnesses sought to Taunton GBH

We’re appealing for witnesses to a GBH in Taunton.

A man in his 40s sustained a head injury after being attacked by another man on Leycroft Road at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, 8 June.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as white, aged in his 20s or 30s, and of slim build. He wasn’t wearing a top.

He was in company with a woman and a small child.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined the area while officers have also carried out house to house enquiries continue to obtain and review local CCTV.

Two men, aged 34 and 36, have been arrested and have been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.