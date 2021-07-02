Wanted appeal to find Darren Grey
We’re asking the public to help us locate Darren Grey.
Grey is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence in relation to burglary offences.
The 47-year-old is described as mixed race, approximately 6ft 3ins, slim, bald and with green eyes.
Grey is known to have links with East Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
Anyone who sees Grey should not approach but instead call 999 and quote reference number 5221112008. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.