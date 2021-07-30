Antisocial behaviour sees court issue closure order on address in Glastonbury

A court has granted a police application for a three-month closure order on an address in Glastonbury.

Over the past 12 months, we have received a significant number of calls from members of the public reporting incidents at a residential address in Benedict Street. Incidents reported include criminal damage, assault, drug use and antisocial behaviour.

People living close by also reported hearing shouting and banging at all hours of the day, preventing them from being able to sleep at night.

Officers therefore applied for a closure order, which magistrates granted at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 29 July).

Neighbourhood Sergeant Simon Lancey said: “Glastonbury is a close-knit community and a town that’s renowned for its inclusivity and tolerance. However, that does not mean people should find themselves subjected to antisocial behaviour or criminal activity on their doorstep.

“The nuisance and disorder associated with this address had had a huge negative effect on the local area. Residents reported being frightened and intimidated as people regularly come and go – that’s unacceptable.

“We are grateful to the members of the public who called us and made us aware of what was happening in Benedict Street. It’s enabled us to take proactive action and obtain a court order to hopefully prevent these incidents from continuing.”