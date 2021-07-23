Appeal after burglary and criminal damage in Yeovil

We’re releasing two CCTV images as part of an investigation into a burglary and criminal damage incident in Yeovil.

Offenders broke into a number of business units on Glover Walk and made off with a number of tools between 6pm and 7.20pm on Sunday, 4 July.

Windows were smashed in some units while one was flooded and a fire was set in another.

Following the incidents the offenders, believed to be teenage boys or young men, pushed a tool chest through Yeovil.

Investigating officer PC Jim Card said: “The two responsible for these crimes were brazen enough to carry them out in broad daylight and then parade their ill-gotten gains quite openly through the centre of town.

“The damage caused and lost items are extremely frustrating for the business owners and it’s only through sheer luck the fire set didn’t catch hold and no one was hurt.

“We’re keen to identify them and are asking for anyone who knows who they are to contact us.

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who saw an orange and grey tool chest with an RAC logo on being pushed through town as well as anyone who captured any part of the incident on their dash cams.”

If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221150565.