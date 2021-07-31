Appeal after two-vehicle collision on B3136

We are seeking witness and dashcam footage to help our enquiries into a two-vehicle collision near Shepton Mallet.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Mondeo, occurred at about 8.45pm on Friday 30 July at the junction of B3136 Lamberts Hill and Ridge Lane.

A male, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who can help us to report it online or on 101 giving reference number 5221173905.