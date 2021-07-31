Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Appeal after two-vehicle collision on B3136

Appeal after two-vehicle collision on B3136

Posted at 10:38 on 31st July 2021 in Appeals

Image of a police car behind another vehicle with officer speaking to driver

We are seeking witness and dashcam footage to help our enquiries into a two-vehicle collision near Shepton Mallet.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Mondeo, occurred at about 8.45pm on Friday 30 July at the junction of B3136 Lamberts Hill and Ridge Lane.

A male, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who can help us to report it online or on 101 giving reference number 5221173905.