Appeal following public order incident in Yeovil
We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Yeovil on Sunday 25 July, in which a man behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards two primary school aged children.
The incident happened outside Wilko on Lower Middle Street between midday and 12.30pm
The offender was not known to either of the victims. He’s described as white, of slim build, with brown hair and aged in his early 50s.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.
If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221168965.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221168965
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.