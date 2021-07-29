Appeal following public order incident in Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Yeovil on Sunday 25 July, in which a man behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards two primary school aged children.

The incident happened outside Wilko on Lower Middle Street between midday and 12.30pm

The offender was not known to either of the victims. He’s described as white, of slim build, with brown hair and aged in his early 50s.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5221168965.