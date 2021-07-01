Appeal following suspicious incident in Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a suspicious incident in Bristol.

A member of the public reported seeing a woman being forced into a car by a man on Lancashire Road at approximately 10.35pm on Saturday (26 June).

The vehicle then drove off in the direction of Kent Road.

Detective Sergeant Tim Mullins said: “The incident may turn out to be nothing but we’re keen to understand what took place and check on the welfare of the woman involved.

“If you think the report we received might relate to you, or if you witnessed anything which could help us identify those involved, please get in touch.”