Appeal for information after cyclist injured in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for information after a cyclist suffered significant injuries after coming off their bike in Bridgwater.

The incident took place on Old Taunton Road between 12.30am and 1.30am on Tuesday 20 July.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was riding a dark-coloured mountain bike and was wearing a white t-shirt, cream shorts and black trainers.

Police would like speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened. They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black vehicle thought to have been travelling behind the cyclist shortly before he was injured.

If you can help please call 101 quoting reference 5221165294.