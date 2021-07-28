Appeal for information after cyclist injured in Bridgwater
We’re appealing for information after a cyclist suffered significant injuries after coming off their bike in Bridgwater.
The incident took place on Old Taunton Road between 12.30am and 1.30am on Tuesday 20 July.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was riding a dark-coloured mountain bike and was wearing a white t-shirt, cream shorts and black trainers.
Police would like speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened. They are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black vehicle thought to have been travelling behind the cyclist shortly before he was injured.
If you can help please call 101 quoting reference 5221165294.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.