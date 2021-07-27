Appeal for information following robbery in Kingswood
We’re appealing for information following a robbery which took place on Highview Road, Kingswood on Thursday 22 July at about 10.30pm.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by two men who pulled him off his motorbike and threatened him with a knife.
His motorbike was stolen, along with his wallet containing money/bank cards, and a watch. The motorbike was later recovered nearby.
Police are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Did you witness what happened or see anything suspicious in the area?
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221166687.
