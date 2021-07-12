Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted on A38
We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Somerset yesterday (Sunday, 11 July).
The incident happened on the footpath of the A38 near Potters Hill at approximately 11.45am.
A man pushed a woman to the ground as she walked northbound in the direction of Bristol, causing injuries to her left arm.
A passing motorist then stopped to help the woman and gave her a lift home.
We’re keen to speak to this motorist, who drove a red car, as well as anyone else who was in the area who may have seen what happened or who has dash cam footage of the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221156250.