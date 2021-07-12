Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted on A38

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Somerset yesterday (Sunday, 11 July).

The incident happened on the footpath of the A38 near Potters Hill at approximately 11.45am.

A man pushed a woman to the ground as she walked northbound in the direction of Bristol, causing injuries to her left arm.

A passing motorist then stopped to help the woman and gave her a lift home.

We’re keen to speak to this motorist, who drove a red car, as well as anyone else who was in the area who may have seen what happened or who has dash cam footage of the incident.