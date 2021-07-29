Appeal to trace wanted Curtis Hall

Have you seen Curtis Hall? He’s wanted on recall to prison after being released on licence following a sentence for drug offences.

Curtis, 28, has links to Southville, Clifton and Bristol city centre. He’s described as black, about 5ft 11ins (1.8m) tall and of proportionate to large build.

If you know where he is, or have any other information which could help to trace him, call 101 quoting reference 5221164005.