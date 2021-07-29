Appeal to trace wanted Curtis Hall
Have you seen Curtis Hall? He’s wanted on recall to prison after being released on licence following a sentence for drug offences.
Curtis, 28, has links to Southville, Clifton and Bristol city centre. He’s described as black, about 5ft 11ins (1.8m) tall and of proportionate to large build.
If you know where he is, or have any other information which could help to trace him, call 101 quoting reference 5221164005.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.