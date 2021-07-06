Bristol riot investigation: new images released through online gallery

We’re releasing images of 12 more people we’d like to identify and talk to about the riot in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The images have been added to our online gallery via this link

We’ve also added new images of four people who already feature on our gallery and have yet to be identified.

To date, 69 people have been arrested in connection with this incident, with 21 people charged. Three people have pleaded guilty to a charge of riot and await sentencing.

Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: “We knew from the outset this would be one of the biggest investigations Avon and Somerset Police has ever carried out, and it’s proving to be so.

“Our officers and staff are committed to carrying out an exhaustive investigation to ensure all those who played a role in the terrible events of that night face the consequences of their actions.

“We believe the people who feature in our gallery have information which could help our inquiry and I urge them, as well as anyone who knows them, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information which can help us identify any of the people in the images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.