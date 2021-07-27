CCTV appeal after officer injured in Bedminster
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a person police would like to identify in connection with an assault on an emergency worker.
On Monday morning (26 July) at about 10.40am, a PCSO was injured while attempting to stop a vehicle on East Street, Bedminster.
The driver failed to stop when directed and drove towards the officer, making contact with his foot and causing a minor injury.
We’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the individual pictured. If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221169537.
