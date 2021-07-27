Skip to content

CCTV appeal after officer injured in Bedminster

Posted at 11:44 on 27th July 2021 in Appeals

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a person police would like to identify in connection with an assault on an emergency worker.

On Monday morning (26 July) at about 10.40am, a PCSO was injured while attempting to stop a vehicle on East Street, Bedminster.

The driver failed to stop when directed and drove towards the officer, making contact with his foot and causing a minor injury.

We’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the individual pictured. If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221169537.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.