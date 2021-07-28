CCTV appeal: Burglary in Bishopsworth
We’re issuing CCTV images of two men police want to speak to in connection with a burglary on Whitehouse Lane, Bishopsworth on Saturday 3 July.
Between 5am and 6am two men forced entry to a commercial premises and stole a Ford Focus which was later found abandoned in the Warminster area.
They also attempted to steal a safe.
Do you recognise the men pictured?
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221149018.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221149018