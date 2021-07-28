CCTV appeal: Burglary in Bishopsworth

We’re issuing CCTV images of two men police want to speak to in connection with a burglary on Whitehouse Lane, Bishopsworth on Saturday 3 July.

Between 5am and 6am two men forced entry to a commercial premises and stole a Ford Focus which was later found abandoned in the Warminster area.

They also attempted to steal a safe.

Do you recognise the men pictured?

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221149018.