CCTV appeal following burglary in Lockleaze

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a person police want to identify in connection with a burglary in the Lockleaze area on Tuesday 8 June.

An unknown offender stole a green Cannondale CAAD-8 road bicycle from a garage on Danby Street at about 4.30am.

He’s described as a white man, aged 25-30 years old, of slim build and around 6ft tall.

If you recognise him, call 101 quoting reference 5221126551.

If you’ve recently been sold a bike of this description or have seen it advertised for sale, please contact police using the same reference.