CCTV appeal following burglary in Lockleaze
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a person police want to identify in connection with a burglary in the Lockleaze area on Tuesday 8 June.
An unknown offender stole a green Cannondale CAAD-8 road bicycle from a garage on Danby Street at about 4.30am.
He’s described as a white man, aged 25-30 years old, of slim build and around 6ft tall.
If you recognise him, call 101 quoting reference 5221126551.
If you’ve recently been sold a bike of this description or have seen it advertised for sale, please contact police using the same reference.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221126551
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.