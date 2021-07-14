CCTV footage issued in serious sexual assault investigation – Bristol

We’re releasing a CCTV still and footage of a man we want to identify in connection with an investigation into a serious sexual assault in Bristol.

A teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted in the early hours on Sunday 4 July 2021 in the Bedminster area of Bristol. The suspect initially approached the victim in the Harbourside area of the city and the victim believes the offender used the nickname of ‘Mo’.

The man in the CCTV footage, who we urgently want to trace, is thought to be mixed race, of portly build, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, with dark facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

Do you know the man in this CCTV footage?

Senior Investigating Officer DI Tola Munro said: “We urgently want to identify and speak to the man the footage as part of our ongoing investigation into this deeply concerning incident.

“The victim in this case has been supported by highly trained investigators and specialists from partner agencies, and we’re keeping her fully updated on the progress of this inquiry.

“If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the man shown in the images and footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221151771.”