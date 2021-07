Have you seen Camron Headley? He is wanted after breaching his court bail conditions.

Camron (pictured below) is aged 18, 182cm (5ft 11ins) tall and of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Camron Headley

He’s from Bristol but also visits the Somerset area.

If you know where he is now, call 999 and quote reference 5221168470. If you have any other information ring 101 and give the same reference.