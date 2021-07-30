Five jailed after admitting their role in Bristol city centre riot

Four men who admitted attacking police officers during the riot in Bristol city centre in March have been handed prison sentences.

Kane Adamson, Brandon Lloyd, Kain Simmonds and Stuart Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to being part of a group which used or threatened violence outside Bridewell Police Station and together, caused others to fear for their personal safety.

Today, at Bristol Crown Court, they were sentenced to a total of 13 years and 11 months behind bars.

A fifth person, Yasmin Schneider, was also jailed after admitting two counts of outraging public decency during the night of the riot on 21 March.

Prior to today’s hearing, His Honour Judge James Patrick viewed evidence of their offending which had been gathered by the investigation team. This included footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage.

Details of what they did and their respective sentences are as follows:

Adamson, 21, of Lockleaze, Bristol, threw items including road signs, a road work barrier and an electric scooter at officers while he also threatened officers and repeatedly punched and kicked their shields. Jailed for three years and six months.

Lloyd, 21, of Henbury, Bristol, pushed and kicked officers’ shields, cornered and assaulted a PC by kicking them, and threw items at and kicked the windows of the Bridewell Police Station, damaging the glass. Jailed for three years and 11 months.

Simmonds, 18, from Springfield, Birmingham, sprayed an aerosol in the direction of an officer’s face, kicked officers’ shields, kicked the window of the Bridewell and repeatedly struck a police van with an officer’s baton. Sentenced to three years and three months at a young offenders institution.

Quinn, 46, of St Paul’s, Bristol, incited others to attack police officers, throw items at the Bridewell and cause damage to a police van. Jailed for three years and three months.

Schneider, 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol, urinated at the feet of one police officer and exposed themselves in front of a number of others. Jailed for five months.

Judge James Patrick said: “I have read all of the victim personal statements and I found them very moving. There were many officers injured and many officers, and their families, who have been greatly affected by the incident. Some officers thought they would die and some officers could not even speak about it to their families.

“Officers were struck, spat on, kicked and punched some whilst defenceless on the ground. It was fortunate some were not more seriously hurt. This lasted from the evening to the very early hours.

“They (the officers) are all public servants and are all human beings. What you did was to dehumanise them.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte, Head of Investigations, said: “What happened on the night of Sunday 21 March 2021 was nothing short of reprehensible.

“The sustained violence, the likes of which we have not seen in this city or even the country for many years, had absolutely nothing to do with any protest.

“Dozens of people came together and acted as a mob to attack and injure police officers, set fire to police vehicles and damage a neighbourhood police station.

“Kane Adamson, Brandon Lloyd, Kain Simmonds and Stuart Quinn have admitted what they did and taken responsibility for the fear and damage they caused.

“Likewise, Yasmin Schneider, who while not involved in any violence still acted repulsively, has accepted what they did was wrong.

“I imagine all five may not have realised they were throwing part of their lives away and damaging their futures when they engaged in such behaviour and I hope the sentences they’ve received serve as a strong reminder that wanton violence will not be tolerated.”

Det Ch Supt Belafonte added: “Officers came to work that day to investigate crimes and protect the public but instead 44 of them were assaulted by a mob who laid siege on their place of work.

“It is completely unacceptable that any police officer should come to harm in the course of carrying out their duties and as a force, we were humbled by the incredible support shown to them by our communities in the days that followed.

“Many of the officers and staff on duty that night will never forget what happened. The physical wounds may have healed but the psychological ones may take longer and we continue to make support available to all those who need it.

“Finally, we mustn’t forget the huge financial cost the disgraceful actions of those who participated in the riot have incurred to the public.

“The damage to the Bridewell and to the police vehicles alone cost taxpayers £212,000 while significant police resources continue to be invested in bringing those responsible to justice.

“It is without doubt the largest investigation we as a force have ever carried out, with tens of thousands of hours of digital footage reviewed, hundreds of statements collated and dozens of forensic examinations carried out.

“To date, 75 people have been arrested and 29 people, including the five sentenced today, have been charged.

“I’m extremely proud and grateful for all the hard work the investigation team have and continue to put in, I know they won’t stop until every person identified is spoken to and every bit of evidence is assessed and if appropriate, put before the courts.”

James Le Grys of CPS South West said: “These people formed part of an outbreak group away from the protest and caused havoc throughout the city centre.

“They chose their route deliberately and targeted the Bridewell Police Station creating a vast amount of damage, fear and disruption.

“We respect the right to legal protest but when people resort to violence and destruction we will charge offences that reflect the gravity of the criminality.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings relating to the events of 21 March are ongoing against other defendants and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”