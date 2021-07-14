Man arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft after quad bike recovered in Somerset

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft after he was sighted by officers driving a van towing a trailer and quad bike, which were suspected to be stolen from the Devon area.

He was spotted by police who were attending an unrelated incident in Curry Rivel, Somerset at about 3am on Wednesday July 7.

The 32-year-old man, from Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle and the property was seized by officers.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.