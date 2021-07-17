Man charged with GBH after Bath stabbing

Officers investigating the stabbing of a man on Pulteney Bridge in Bath on Thursday (15 July) have charged a 20-year-old man.

Alexander Tigoglu, of Bath, was last night charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

A man in his 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition following the incident.

Tigoglu appeared in front of magistrates this morning where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 16 August.